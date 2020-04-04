Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts parts of S. Leyte

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolted parts of Southern Leyte province around 5:43 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

In an updated bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tectonic earthquake’s epicenter was about 10 kilometers north of Saint Bernard town in Southern Leyte.

The tremor was felt at intensity 4 in Saint Bernard; intensity 3 in the towns of Anahawan, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, San Juan and Sogod; and at intensity 2 in Liloan, Southern Leyte.

However, Phivolcs said no damage or aftershock is expected from the early morning earthquake.

At least six other earthquakes, with strengths ranging from magnitude 1.7 to 2.8, have been recorded within the last six hours since the Saint Bernard magnitude 4.6 quake.

Bohol also registered a magnitude 2 earthquake shortly before 9 a.m. this morning. The epicenter of the earthquake was at 11 kilometers south of Mabini town. /bmjo