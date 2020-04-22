After Repeat Test: Newborn baby from Cebu City now COVID-19 free

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The newborn baby boy, who earlier tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is now free of the deadly virus.

A repeat test on the baby showed that he is well and free of the infection, said Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella.

Labella said that even his parents who are from Barangay Hipodromo are COVID-19 free.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) is now conducting contact tracing and an investigation to determine how and why the baby tested positive for COVID-19 during his first test which was administered last week. His test results were made available on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Still, Labella said he is happy that the baby is now safe.

“Naa gihapon sa hospital. (The baby remains admitted to a hospital.) Our City Health Department is closely monitoring the mother and the baby,” Labella said during his virtual press conference this afternoon, April 22, 2020.

Labella said that the baby will not be discharged until he is fully recovered and safe from possible reinfection.

The baby boy was tested for the viral disease last week after his mother manifested flu-like symptoms.

However, the baby was cleared of the infection during a repeat test that was administered on Monday. Test results were made available today, April 22.

While studies have shown that infected mothers may transmit the virus to their infant, Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH-7 director, said that they are still validating how the baby caught the virus since his mother was COVID-19 free.

In a statement, Bernadas also called on pregnant women and their close contacts to pay attention to their health because their condition makes them very vulnerable to diseases. / dcb