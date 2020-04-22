Charcoal maker from Carmen, Cebu among SAP beneficiaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines—He earns his living by making charcoal, but the ongoing community quarantine prevents him from doing so.

Thus, the emergency subsidy charcoal maker Dario Genson received under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) was a welcome development for his family as it allowed him to buy food.

This subsidy is under the Bayanihan Fund: Tulong Laban sa COVID-19, implemented through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“Dako akong kalipay ug pasalamat sa Ginoo kay adunay gobyerno ug mga tawo nga andam motabang nako ug sa akong pamilya,” 55-year-old Dario said in a DSWD news release posted on its website.

(I am happy and grateful to God that there is a government and people who are ready to help me and my family.)

Aside from Dario’s family, the family of his younger brother, Dionesio, 53, also received the emergency cash subsidy under SAP. The Genson brothers live in Barangay Triumfo, a mountainous area in Carmen, Cebu.

After receiving their emergency cash subsidy, they bought rice and other food stuffs such as fish, vegetables, and spices from the mobile market installed in the barangay gymnasium.

“Ang akong kwarta nga nadawat kay akong ipalit og bugas ug uban pang panginahanglanon ug ang sobra akong itigom kay wala pa ta kabalo asa kini kutob ang krisis,” added Dario.

(The money that I received will be used to purchase rice and other needs while the remaining amount will be saved because we do not know yet when will this crisis ends.)

The two brothers’ families are among the 6,653 low-income families in Carmen, Cebu who receive aid from the DSWD.

As of April 22, 2020, a total 134,496 families have received the cash aid worth P6,000 each or a total of P806,976,000. The P6,000 is based on the prevailing regional minimum wage rate which is P404.00.

Outright cash

The cash subsidy payout in Central Visayas started on April 9, 2020 and is now ongoing in the different cities and towns in the region.

The payouts are done through the local government units (LGUs) with assistance from the DSWD, Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The department is distributing the SAP in outright cash over a period of two months starting this April and in May. It will employ different modes of payment applicable to the situation to ensure swift distribution.

The target beneficiaries of the SAP are low-income families or those on subsistence economy or workers in the informal economy, and with members belonging to the vulnerable sector, assessed to be the most affected by the declaration given their existing life situations or circumstances.

The beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) are also included in the target beneficiaries.

While the government wants to help all families affected by the crisis to receive the social amelioration programs, priority will be given to the poor and those at risk of not earning income during this quarantine period, according to DSWD. /bmjo