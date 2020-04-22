Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in NegOr
DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental – A suspected coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient with co-morbidities died this morning, April 22, 2020, in a private hospital, here.
A swab sample was taken from the patient and brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) yesterday for testing.
The 79-year old male from Tayasan, Negros Oriental is also a liver cancer patient.
Dr. Liland Estacion, Assistant Provincial Health Officer and commander of the Incident Command System (ICS) of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MIED) told CDN Digital in an interview that the patient died due to pneumonia, probable COVID-19, sepsis, heart failure and diabetes and other related complications.
“Miadto to siya sa Ace gi x-rayhan dayon mi home against medical advice. Niuli. Gikumbinsir namo nga mag pa admit. Adtong Monday nakuhaan ug swab. Gidala gahapon,” Estacion said.
On the otherhand, a total of 31 swab samples were sent yesterday to VSMMC.
The samples according to Estacion were taken from the patients under investigation (PUI’s) and frontliners. /rcg
