5 anime series to binge watch while on home quarantine

CEBU CITY, Philippines – When there is a pandemic, people are encouraged to stay home to avoid the spread of the infection. But more than a month’s stay in your house will surely make your COVID-19 break start to become boring. We know, but like what they say, it’s better to be safe than sorry, right?

Aside from doing your household chores or repeating your daily routine, why not try something new! Ta-da! — Anime binge watching!

CDN Digital listed below some of the famous anime series to enjoy watching while we are under enhanced community quarantine.

Death Note

The story revolves around a high school genius named Light Yagami who found a mysterious book: Death Note that belongs to a bored Shinigami named Ryuk. After possessing the book, Yagami was granted the supernatural ability to kill anyone by writing the victim’s name on its pages.

Attack on Titan (Shingeki no kyojin)

The anime centers on the protagonist, Eren Yeager, who vowed to revenge the death of his mother after gigantic man-eating creatures called Titans broke the walls and attacked their home town. Eren together with his adoptive sister, Mikasa Ackermann, and childhood friend, Armin Arlelt, joined the Scout Regiment, an elite group of soldiers tasked to slaughter Titans, to reclaim the world from the mysterious beasts. P.S. If you are not into gore contents and bloodshed, this isn’t fit for you.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

After his family was murdered by demons, a kindhearted boy named Tanjiro together with his younger sister, Nezuko, who survived the attack, went off on a journey to avenge his family and to seek a cure for his sister who turned into a demon.

Haikyu!!

The story began with Hinata Shouyo, a high school student, who became fond of playing volleyball after he watched the championship game of a champion star player nicknamed “the small giant” on national television. Eager to become just like his idol, Shouyo joined the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club and met various players with different skills and talents.

One Punch Man

The anime revolved around an overpowered protagonist named Saitama who has the ability to take down monsters with a single punch. Possessing such power, Saitama became bored with his life and sought a worthy opponent. He joined the Hero Association, a group of individuals who fight for justice against evil in the world and met various heroes during his adventure. / dcb