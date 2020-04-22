Missing Filemon initiates ‘#StayHome #DoAnMFCover’ contest to encourage people to stay home

In order to encourage people to stay home in this time of coronavirus pandemic, the Cebuano-based rock band, Missing Filemon came up with an online cover song contest for MF fans.

Lorenzo “Insoy” Niñal, the band’s lead vocalist told CDN Digital that they started the ’Stay home and do a Missing Filemon cover’ contest last March 30.

“This is our way of encouraging people to stay home during this time of crisis. Also, it’s our way of connecting with our fans since all our gigs this year have been canceled. We don’t want them to think the band got the virus and died,” Niñal said.

“Kami sa banda ang mo-determine sa winners. Mangita og entry nga lahi ang iyang pagka interpret sa song, kanang morag nahimong iyaha na ang kanta,” he added.

(We will decide who will be the winners. We are looking for entries with a different interpretation of our song especially those who can make our song their own.)

Missing Filemon is composed of lead vocalist Lorenzo “Insoy” Niñal; lead guitarist Gumer Entero; bass player Ronald Capiol and Eimer Tabasa, the band’s drummer.

Niñal added that they already had more than a hundred entries from various places in the country and even had entries from abroad.

“Winners will receive items from our sponsors, and will get a chance to be included in a compilation of cover versions of MF songs,” he said.

The band was awarded by the Cebu City Council as the outstanding institution in the field of music during the city’s Charter Day celebration last February 24 for their contribution to the Cebuano music industry. /rcg