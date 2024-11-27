Malilay bags Cebu City Niño’s gold in Batang Pinoy Jiu-Jitsu
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jiu-Jitsu world champion Ellise Xoe Malilay led the Cebu City Niños’ charge in their Jiu-Jitsu campaign in the Batang Pinoy National Finals in Puerto Princesa, Palawan this week.
The 17-year-old Ellise Xoe, who is based in Dubai, UAE represented Cebu City for the first time in her celebrated Jiu-Jitsu career.
This marked a significant milestone in Malilay’s journey, not only as an athlete but also as a way to fulfill the dream of father, Dante, for her to compete for the Niños.
Dante revealed that he had long wanted to see his daughter compete for the Niños, a dream that she fulfilled.
Ellise Xoe’s recent triumphs include a gold medal at the 2024 Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), solidifying her status as a top competitor in the sport.
Batang Pinoy
She defeated Pasig City’s Jade Rhian Rosal in the girls 16-17 years old juvenile -44 kilogram division to win the gold medal in the Batang Pinoy National Finals.
Fellow gold medalist Claude Jorgen Donaire beat Baguio City’s Grayzon Quangey in the 14-15 years old boys -44 kgs division.
Besides the two gold medals, the Niños also earned seven silvers and six bronzes in their jiu-jitsu campaign supervised by the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation of the Philippines (BJJFP).
The silver medalists were Red Calileigh Villanueva (12-13 years old -48-kilogram division), Kian Riley Ignacio (boys 12-13 -48 kgs), Kianna Ashley Sarabosing (14-15 girls -48 kgs), Ayesha Vienne Villacarlos (16-17 girls -63 kgs), Rafael Benavides (16-17 juvenile boys -50 kgs), Kaizer Borces (16-17 juvenile boys -60 kgs), and Jahaile Guadez (16-17 boys -73 kgs).
Lastly, the bronze medalists were Jaebrienne Delos Reyes (12-13 years old -44kgs division), Clark Jacob Restauro (12-13 boys +52 kgs), Ien Dabon (14-15 girls -48 kgs), Mark Jared Dinopol (14-15 -44kgs), Zoe Mikayla Sarabosing (16-17 girls -57 kgs), and Sian Joseph Genet Lauron (16-17 juvenile boys -50 kgs).
