P16.6M Lotto 6/42 jackpot won by lone bettor in Rizal

MANILA – A lone bettor from Rizal province bagged the P16.6 million jackpot of Tuesday night’s Lotto 6/42 draw.

In a news release Wednesday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the ticket with the winning number 19-06-28-31-32-20 was bought in Antipolo, Rizal.

The winner has one year to claim the P16,687,823.80 jackpot at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings worth more than P10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax.

Meanwhile, 20 other bettors won P24,000 each for hitting five of the six winning numbers; while 1,050 will get P800 each for getting four correct digits; and 18,853 will get P20 for three correct digits.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The PCSO urges the public to support its gaming products to raise more revenues for health initiatives, medical services and other national charities. (PNA)

