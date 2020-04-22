Cebuana athletes react to first two episodes of “The Last Dance”

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Looks like the ladies are certified Michael Jordan fans as well.

Three days after the release of the first two episodes of the 10-part documentary series “The Last Dance” which talks about the Chicago Bulls’ journey to the NBA crown in the 1997-98 season which was their last with the great MJ at the helm, Cebuana athletes proved they too know their basketball from the heart.

And just like men, the women are also very fond of “His Airness” and were also very ecstatic with the release of this documentary series on Netflix.

Paula Maninang, former member of the University of San Jose Recoletos women’s volleyball team bonded with her father, Paul Maninang who was also playing basketball during his younger years and is a self-confessed MJ fan by watching it together.

“I just watched the Last Dance with my dad, bitin kaayo, I knew the good things about him because I watch his games before, his highlights, the way he plays, his mentality, and how different he was from the other players. Everyone, bisag dili athlete ma inspire, how much more sa athletes that undergo training and hardships in every sport,” said the younger Maninang.

The volleybelle also added that while watching the first two episodes, it did not just bring nostalgia but also inspired her to be a better athlete.

“MJ was special, But what I can learn from him is his hard work, determination, his drive, and determination to win,” she added.

Another volleybelle from the University of San Jose Recoletos, Maybelle Cabaron told CDN Digital that she may not have much memory of MJ growing up but watching the two-hour documentary episode was the best two hours of her whole quarantine experience.

“I think it is the best two hours of my quarantine because I was able to ascertain behind the chronicle of the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the 1990s,” said the open spiker of the USJ-R women’s volleyball team.

From two volleybelles let’s head on to Aiumi Ono, team captain of the Philippines Women’s Rugby team who surprised CDN Digital with a revelation that it was because of Jordan that she was enticed to try sports.

“I’m a Bulls fan talaga ever since bata pa ako because of my Mom die-hard MJ fan. That’s why I started playing basketball as young as 3 years old kai tungod sa akong mama idol kai niya c MJ. Hahaha no regrets hahaha got me into college scholarship and got me into playing WPBL,” said Ono.

Aside from the inspiration that the documentary brought to the table for athletes and non-athletes, the controversies that were circling around the team then also intrigued and enlightened Ono.

“What shocked me was knowing that the #2 best player was underpaid with just 7m contract for 7years if I’m not mistaken. When I was still a kid I would always look forward to MJ, Pippen, and Rodman. One man can’t win games and the organization doesn’t acknowledge the work that Pippen has done to win games. Sad lang. Was it immature for him to do that to the management? For me, it was not the smartest move but it was a decision that would make them open their eyes and see him as a player,” she added.

It is safe to say that these young Cebuana athletes had their fair share of Jordan memories growing up and the documentary series “The Last Dance” made them get in touch with their childhood memories again and hopefully push them to also work as hard as Jordan did.

With an idol and inspiration like MJ, these girls are definitely on their way to be “Like Mike.” /rcg