Patience pays off as high school student from Dumanjug captures Lyrid meteor shower

Moalboal, Cebu–Being patient paid off for a high school student from Dumanjug town, southern Cebu, who was looking to take a good shot of the Lyrid meteor shower on Wednesday evening, April 22, 2020.

Iverson Jay Sayson, who studies at the Little Flower School Inc., was hoping to make his first astrophotography shot a memorable one but was close to giving up when he didn’t see any meteor shower almost two hours since setting up his gear.

“8:30 siguro naka pwesto nami sa taas sa amoa house with my sister, then I set-up a tripod to stabilize my shot,” the 18-year-old Sayson said.

(It was around 8:30 when me and my sister set up my camera and tripod in our house to stabilize my shot.)

“We waited for hours, naabot gani to sa point na di nalang dayunon kay its 10:30 pero wa japun mi nakit-an. But nipadayun japon mi’g huwat until mga 11:14 naa koy nakit-an isa then niabot nasad ang tulo ka meteor showers,” he added.

(We waited for hours and it reached the point that we wanted to give up because it was already 10:30 and we still didn’t see any meteor shower. But we just waited until we saw one at around 11:14 followed by three more meteor showers)

Iverson, who started photography when he was 14-years-old, told CDN Digital that he had a hard time taking his shots, since it was his first time to do astrophotography.

“It was hard for me to take a shot sa camera since wala koy trigger button sa akong DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) camera. So manual ra tanan every 20 seconds so I did [a] total of 65 photos,” he said.

(It was hard for me to take a shot in my camera since it had no trigger button in my DSLR camera. So I need to take it manually for every 20 seconds. I did a total of 65 photos.)

Still, Sayson was able to take good shots and he was excited to share it on social media.

“After ato kay na overwhelm ko kay ing atu ako nakuha na shot bisan first time sa akoa nga ana na type of photography,” he said.

(I was overwhelmed that I was able to capture a good shot even if it was my first time in that type of photography.)

And Sayson was even willing to share his camera settings so others can try it the next time there’d be a meteor shower.

His settings: 20sec., F2.8, ISO 3200. So if you wanna try a good astrophotography shot, try this combination. /bmjo