Two Cebu towns complete SAP payout to family-beneficiaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two municipalities in Cebu have already completed the payout of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) emergency cash subsidy for the family-beneficiaries in their respective areas, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas said.

The DSWD-7 congratulated Pilar and Tudela, which are both located in Camotes Island, Cebu.

Pilar was the first to finish the distribution of the P6,000 cash to 690 families who are not recipients of the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Meanwhile, Tudela also completed distributing the emergency cash subsidy to 1,056 family-beneficiaries.

As of 12 noon Thursday, April 23, a total of P969.09 million was paid out to 161,515 families in Central Visayas, according to DSWD-7. The total allocation for the region is P6,348,450,000 for the over 1.058 million beneficiaries.

Negros Oriental registered the biggest amount, releasing P407.208 million to 67,868 families. This amount represents 27.14 percent of over P1.5 billion total allocation already downloaded by the DSWD-7 to various local government units (LGUs) in the province. Negros Oriental has a total of 250,021 beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Cebu had paid P298.908 million to 49,818 families, which represents 8.43 percent of the over P3,546,126,000 transferred by DSWD to Cebu LGUs.

So far, only eight percent of the 598,218 identified beneficiaries have received their emergency cash subsidy.

On the other hand, Bohol fares better in the distribution of SAP assistance when it paid out P234.78 million, representing 21.53 percent of its total allocation. There are 39,130 families who already received their emergency cash subsidy, which is 22 percent of the total beneficiaries placed at 181,710 families.

Siquijor province also distributed P28.194 million, 17.24 percent of transferred SAP funds amounting to 163.524 million, to 4,699 families. The total SAP beneficiaries in the province reach 28,126 families.

The DSWD has transferred 100 percent of the SAP funding to Negros Oriental, Bohol and Siquijor while Cebu received 98.80 percent of its total allocation placed at P3,589,308,000./rcg