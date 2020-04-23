Mayor Junard Chan warns constituents of COVID-19 carriers in public places

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – As Lapu-Lapu City logs two more positive cases of COVID-19 today, April 23, 2020, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has warned Oponganons to be aware of these walking carriers.

He said they could be the person sitting next to you in government-hired vehicles or the one beside you in the market buying some necessities.

“Mao kini ang pinaka kuyaw sa tanan, kay asymptomatic, kay kung ang atong katapad himsug tan-awon og walay gipamati, pero diay nagdala-dala na sila sa maong sakit,” said Mayor Chan.

(This is more dangerous because infected individuals are asymptomatic at first and they may look robust and healthy but are already carriers of the disease.).

To cite an example, he said the city tested three COVID-19 positive cases last Tuesday. Then the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) made contact tracing of those who came close with the three.

Out of the 50 persons they have tested, wherein some may already have gone somewhere else, five tested positive of the virus.

The mayor then announced last Wednesday, April 22 that the City has a total of 18 COVID positive individuals.

Of the 18 positive cases, 15 have no coughs, colds, or fever as they have strong resistance. But they have the virus and they are contagious.

“Kung kining mga carriers, padayon mogawas unya makasugat og mga bata, mga tigulang nga hinay ang resistensya ug immune system, sila maoy maamong kay sila ang daling atakihon sa virus,” he said.

(If these carriers continue to roam around and get to interact with children and some elderly whose resistance and immune system are weak, they’ll get easily contaminated by the virus).

Chan said, this will give the virus a greater chance to spread especially with residents who still go out of their homes.

With this, the mayor reiterated his call to everybody to “stay at home”.

“It is for your safety, safety of your family and for your peace of mind,” he said.

Seven of the City’s 30 barangays are now affected by the virus.

Barangay Agus now has six cases with 2 new positive cases today April 23, a 20-year old female and 22-year old male according to crisis manager Nagiel Bañacia.

Marigondon have four positive cases; Babag and Gun-ob have three positive cases each; while Looc has two positive cases. Canjulao and Maribago have one positive case each.

The growing number of cases, Mayor Chan said, is the result of the city’s free mass testing.

For those who don’t feel well and have fever, cough, colds, sore throat and breathing difficulties, may call the city’s two emergency hotlines: 0966-231-6506 and 0929-966-9982 to avail of the free test.

The hotlines are open from Mondays to Sundays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m./rcg