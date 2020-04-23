Bukidnon COVID-19 patient “recovering well”

CAGAYAN DE ORO – The COVID-19 patient in Valencia City in Bukidnon province is “recovering” and is now waiting for the second test results.

Dr. Joselito Retuya, chief epidemiologist at the Cagayan de Oro City Health Office said the patient who is a barangay official of Barangay Lumbayao in Valencia, is “recovering well” and waiting for the second test results.

“He is still under home quarantine in his village but he is well,” Retuya told reporters here.

Valencia City Mayor Azucena Huervas said the patient got infected after he attended the Araw ng Dabaw 6-cock derby at the New Davao Matina Gallera in Davao City from March 6 to 12.

After the results turned out that the barangay official was positive, Huervas immediately ordered the police to lock down Barangay Lumbayao, a hinterland village.

Huervas also ordered the implementation of strict quarantine measures like mandatory wearing of facemasks and “no ankas” policy among motorcycle riders for the entire Valencia City.

Last Wednesday, Valencia City police chief Colonel Surki Sereñes said police arrested the personal driver of the Lumbayao barangay official after he allegedly tried to sneak out of the village.

Sereñes said the driver was driving a Navarra pickup when policemen and health workers flagged him at a checkpoint outside Barangay Lumbayao.

“At first the driver told the police and health workers there was nothing wrong with him and that he was healthy,” Sereñes said.

“But as the driver of the barangay official who is a COVID-19 positive, that made him a suspect,” he added.

Sereñes said they handcuffed the driver and brought him to a COVID-19 isolation facility in Valencia City to continue his 14-day quarantine. /rcg