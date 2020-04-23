EMB-7, 2 other firms to donate PPEs for Cebu City garbage collectors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Recognizing the need for proper disposal of face masks and the protection of garbage collectors amid the coronavirus disease 2019 outbreak, the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Central Visayas continues to turn over personal protective equipment (PPEs) to local government units for the latter’s personnel.

On Friday, April 24, the EMB-7 led by regional director Lormelyn Claudio, together with the ARN Central Waste Management Inc. and Jomara Konstruckt Corp., will be donating some PPEs to the Cebu City government for the use of the Department of Public Services (DPS) personnel, said Cindylyn Pepito, chief of EMB-7 Environmental Education and Information Unit.

The EMB-7 will be turning over 100 units of single-cartridge respirators (NP 305); 100 pairs or 200 pieces of safety gloves and 100 pieces of 200-liter silo drum for special wastes to Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella and DPS head John Jigo Dacua, Pepito said.

Meanwhile, ARN Central Waste Management president Arnold Espinoza will be donating 100 pieces coverall and 100 pairs or 200 pieces safety gloves, all worth P130,440.

On the other hand, Myra Lapitan, president of Jomara Konstruckt, will be turning over P54,246 worth of PPEs comprised of 50 units of double-cartridge respirators (NP306) and 50 pairs or 100 pieces of safety gloves.

In partnership with the Pollution Control Association of the Phils. Inc.-7 (PCAPI-7), EMB-7 had also donated 30 units of single cartridge respirator and 300 pairs of nitrile safety gloves worth P76,500 to the Lapu-Lapu City government for the use of their garbage collectors The EMB-7 likewise turned over PPEs to the Mandaue City government.

A respirator is defined as a device to protect you from inhaling dangerous substances, such as chemicals and infectious particles, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The donation of PPEs for the use of garbage collectors is pursuant to Republic Act No. 11469, otherwise known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, and the bureau’s continuous pursuit to protect all garbage collectors in the middle of this global crisis, according to EMB-7.

There should be proper disposal of used face masks from hospitals, barangay health centers, and clinics in accordance to the Implementing Guidelines of DENR Administrative Order No. 22-2013 because these are considered hazardous or infectious waste, the EMB said.

“As a precautionary measure, used masks from households with Person/s Under Investigation(PUI), and Person/s Under Monitoring (PUM) should be treated as hazardous wastes as well and must be segregated into a separate bin or trash can prior to collection by TSD Facility personnel or crew,” the EMB pointed out in an earlier statement.

Also, even the used masks from offices, work places, and homes without persons under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring (PUMs) have to be treated as residual waste. These must be stored separately, collected by eco-aides or garbage collectors equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and disposed into Category 3 or 4 Sanitary Landfill accordingly. /rcg