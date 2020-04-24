Duterte calls for unity with Muslims on Ramadan
President Rodrigo Duterte has called for unity and solidarity amid the pandemic “regardless of faith or creed” as Filipino Muslims begin today the holy month of Ramadan.
In his message, the President also urged Muslims to turn away from “misguided ideologies” toward “a progressive and inclusive society.”
The government has temporarily banned mass gatherings even in religious activities during the Luzon-wide lockdown meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. —Julie M. Aurelio
