Asymptomatic patients in Luz dance inside isolation centers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – They may be in quarantine but this did not stop patients of Barangay Luz, Cebu City from flashing some dance moves on a sunny Friday morning.

Videos of Zumba sessions held inside the Barrio Luz National High School are circulating in social media on Friday, April 24, 2020.

And the participants are none other some of the residents of Sitio Zapatera who have been quarantined there, after being infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The patients, who are classified as asymptomatic, have been placed inside the school as part of Cebu City’s efforts in isolating them from the rest of the over 9,000 individuals in the sitio.

They were seen swaying and dancing to the beat of Zumba music, with physical distancing measures in place as they positioned themselves a few meters apart.

Those who did not join the Zumba session on the school grounds were also seen doing their own dance sessions from the lobbies.

A pair of elderly women was also seen on one separate video dancing in one of the lobbies of the adjoining Barrio Luz Elementary School’s upper floors, swaying their arms here and there.

Netizens who saw the videos online expressed elation. Most of them prayed, hoped, and rooted for those now confined in the school for a speedy recovery from the disease.

As of April 24, there are now 140 residents from Barangay Luz who are infected with COVID-19. Most of them are asymptomatic and now placed in isolation. /rcg