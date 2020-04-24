FACES OF CEBU: Ma. Elaine Juevesano, 32, nurse

Ma. Elaine Juevesano, 32, is a nurse at a hospital along Ramos Street in Cebu City.

Being one of the frontliners battling the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), she too must take care of her health and have plenty of exercise to help cope with the stress and the rigors of the job.

So she decided to ride a bicycle in going to work and in returning home to Barangay Pardo in Cebu City.

“Eco friendly ug makaexercise pa ko,” Juevesano told CDN Digital.

(It is eco-friendly and I can also exercise.)

She also said that by doing this she could also give up the space from the service vehicle picking them up from their homes to work and back especially with the strict social distancing being implemented today.

Juevesano said that it would take her at least an hour to travel that distance from her home in Pardo, which was at least 9 kilometers.

She said she rode a bicycle for more than two weeks, but in the past few days, she decided to walk since her leg muscles had become sore because she was still adjusting to riding a bicycle everyday.

When asked about what other challenges at work with regard to COVID-19 patients, she said that one of the problems with some of these patients was that they would hold back information about their travel history and symptoms./dbs