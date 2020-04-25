9 from NegOr arrested for fishing in a protected area in Samboan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nine men from Negros Oriental were asked to pay a fine of P22,000 for fishing in a protected area in Samboan town in southern Cebu before they were released from police custody.

The group was caught fishing at the marine sanctuary in Barangay Colase at around 1:30 a.m. today, April 25, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Sergebert Hiramis of Samboan Police Station that the men were released after they opted to pay the fine.

However, the men claimed that they were not fishing in the waters off Barangay Colase.

They told police investigators that their fishing vessel drifted into the area because of the strong water current. They did not even notice that they already reached the coasts of Samboan town.

Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard Sub-Station that is located in the neighboring Santander town and Samboan police, who were patrolling the area, chanced upon the fishermen.

Himas said that the men did not resist arrest.

While the arrested individuals were released after they paid the P22, 000 fine, police had warned them that their vessel will be impounded and stiffer sanctions imposed against them the next time that they will be apprehended for the same offense. /dcb