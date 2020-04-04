Talisay City households to get 1 sack of rice next month

CEBU CITY, Philippines – True to his words, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said that the distribution of one sack of rice to each of the households in his city will already be done next month.

Gullas apologized for the delay because of his need to also attend to the city’s security and peace and order concerns which included the implementation of the “One Entrance, One Exit Only” policy which directs vehicular traffic coming from and those that are headed to his city to use the Cebu South Coastal Road.

He wanted to especially make sure that they prohibit the entry of Cebu City residents into their city especially since their neighbor now has over 300 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) confirmed cases.

“I apologize na dugay ko naka update ninyo ani na issue and concern. We have planned this already for the month of May because we needed to realign some funds,” Gullas said in a Facebook post this afternoon, April 25, 2020.

To already start reparations for the rice distribution, Gullas called for a meeting with barangays officials this morning to identify delivery points in their respective jurisdictions.

Gullas said that the city government is purchasing 80, 000 sacks or rice at 25 kilos each for distribution. Delivery of the supply is expected from during the first week of May.

“This (the sacks of rice) will be distributed to all households in the city, including subdivisions. Delivery will be during the 1st week of May around May 5-6. Delivery will be straight to the Barangay so once delivered sa barangay makalihok na sila (so barangay officials could facilitate) to deliver (the sacks of rice) to your houses,” Gullas said.

The city government released the first batch of relief goods to the barangays on March 25. For the months of March and April they already distributed 245, 000 relief packs.

Each of the packs contains rice, sardines, and noodles among others.

Gullas said that another batch of relief goods will be distributed to city residents next week before they will finally proceed with the distribution of the one sack of rice per household.