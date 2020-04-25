Ex-soldier shot dead by police at checkpoint given military honors

MANILA, Philippines — A former soldier shot dead near a quarantine checkpoint in Quezon City was given full military honors, the Philippine Army said Saturday.

In a Facebook post by the Philippine Army, the body of retired Cpl. Winston Ramos arrived at the Army Mortuary in the Libingan ng Mga Bayani shortly after midnight on Saturday.

“The Philippine Army honors Ragos for his service and sacrifice that defines us as an Army,” said Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Gilbert I. Gapay.

“We condole with the family of the late Cpl Ragos, he has suffered enough from the challenges of PTSD caused by the invisible wounds of war,” said Gapay.

The Army said it has made arrangements with Ragos’ mother, Merlyn, to extend the military honors to the retired soldier. They also fetched his daughter, Irish Lovely Ragos, and brought her to the wake.

“Our priority right now is to take care of his family ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time,” Gapay said.

All burial and other related expenses will be shouldered by the Army.

Ragos was shot dead by Police Master Sergeant Daniel Florendo following a heated argument over the latter’s supposed violation of quarantine protocols.

Ragos was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Florendo was then charged with homicide over Ragos’ death.

The retired soldier is set to be buried at Libingan ng mga Bayani on Sunday.

