National gov’t prepares ‘virtual program’ to celebrate 499th anniv of Kadaugan sa Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The national government has prepared a “virtual program” to celebrate the 499th anniversary of the historic battle of Mactan on Monday, April 27.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan said that the celebration would be important because it would be held a year before the 500th anniversary of the battle which gave the Filipinos their first victory against foreign invaders.

“Maghiusa kita nga handumon ang nakab-ot sa atong maisog nga bayani!” Chan said in a Facebook post this afternoon.

(Let us all unite and remember the victory of our brave heroes!)

Monday’s celebration virtual program will involve Secretary Martin Andanar of the Presidential Communications Operations Office, Dr. Rene Escalante of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, and Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella. Both Escalante and Abella are also with the National Quincentennial Committee.

In a Facebook post at past 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, Chan said while Mactan won its battle against Spanish invaders led by the Portuguese explorer, his people and Filipinos in other parts of the country are now faced with another battle which is the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Sama sa nahitabo 499 na ka tuig ang milabay, nakab-ot ang kadaugan dili lang tungod ni Lapu-Lapu pero apil na pod ang iyang mga kaubanan nga naghiusang ni-atake sa mga kontra. Mao usab ang kinahanglan nato nga mahitabo karon,” he said.

(Just like what happened 499 years ago, victory was achieved not by Lapulapu alone but with the support of his men who also fought against the enemies. This is also what we need now [in our fight against COVID-19.])

“Isip inyung Mayor, dili ni nako makaya nga ako ra. Kinahanglan nako ang panaghiusa sa mga Oponganon nga adunay kasing-kasing sa pagtuman sa atong mga mando ug mga balaod nga makahatag ug kaayuhan sa tanan.”

(As your Mayor, I cannot win this fight on my own. I need the cooperation of the Oponganon who are willing to heartily comply with our mandates and laws that are expected to benefit each and every one of us.)