Women’s Month: Female athletes prove strength has no gender

Who run the world? Girls!

This is a line from Beyonce’s song entitled “Run the World,” which celebrates the strength and determination of women. It is a song that amplifies that women are powerful, can stand tall, be fierce, and rise above challenges.

In the world of sports, which is historically dominated by men, many might doubt that women could also emerge victorious, break records, and outpace all other men. Shaped by societal expectations, women oftentimes view themselves as weak. This perception held many women back from achieving their full athletic potential and dream physique.

Despite these external or internalized pressures, several women have continually shattered expectations and challenged societal biases. These women athletes are on a mission to inspire other women to also break barriers in sports–to reshape the perception of women.

Believing more than just participation, women’s presence in any sport is a testament to their strength, perseverance, determination and that they, too, can cross the finish line victorious.

Mother Athletes

Mayen Ruiz Rayo, a triathlete for more than three years and a proud mother of three, ran the last 10km of the Olympic-distance triathlon event held in Poro, Camotes, on March 1, 2025.

“Triathlon requires balancing intense training with the demands of motherhood,” Rayo said, adding that women should not be underestimated, for they have the power to handle every challenge all at once, like how she handled the three disciplines–swim, bike, and run–of a triathlon event and being a mother.

For Rayo, engaging in sports is what keeps her moving, which helps her perform better in her role as a mother.

Being active in sports serves as her way of inspiring her children as well as other mothers that it is not impossible to strike a balance between achieving personal goals and remaining dedicated parents.

Claire Pepito-Menchavez, who joined her first triathlon in Tabuelan town in northern Cebu, said that being a wife and a mother comes with the expectation of giving your all, which, for her, is overwhelming and leaving no time for herself.

This led her to the realization that she needed to prioritize herself, saying that if she didn’t, nothing would be left for her to give.

“To all moms and women out there, make time for yourself. It doesn’t need to be the same journey as mine, but find something that brings you joy and peace. Most importantly, don’t do it to please others–do it for you,” Menchavez said.

Challenges of being women athletes

Artjoy Torregosa, one of the premier female long-distance runners in Cebu, said being a woman in the running community means a lot to her, as it shows “women are strong, determined, and capable of achieving great things.”

“It’s about breaking barriers and inspiring others to chase their dreams, no matter the obstacles. Their success proves that women can excel in any field, including athletics,” Torregosa said.

Torregosa said one of the challenges of being a woman in athletics is the lack of equal opportunities and support.

“Women get less media coverage, sponsorship, and opportunities. I’d like to see equal recognition, more sponsorship, and better resources for women at all levels,” she said.

For Karen Manayon, also one of Cebu’s rising triathletes who continues to make a name in both local and national races, strength has no gender, and women’s presence just proved the point.

Manayon started her career in sports when she was still 13 years old. One of her early challenges was her insecurities about her skin complexion, but this did not stop her from training even harder until her insecurities became a symbol of strength, resilience, and dedication to the sport she loved—triathlon.

Her advice, especially to young women, is to be fearless, saying that society will always have something to say, but at the end of the day, it will be them who will define their own journey.

“Don’t be afraid—just do it! ”Manayon said.

Both Torregosa and Manayon believed that women have contributed to gender equality by challenging stereotypes and inspiring other women to push harder and that they, too, belong in the world of sports.

Call for Women’s Safety

For Ruffa Mae Gaviola, an ultramarathoner, safety should be a primary concern.

Gaviola prefers to run at midnight because she finds it peaceful. However, her concern, like that of other women, was her safety.

She said that the issue of women experiencing safety issues while walking or running, such as harassment or assault, has resurfaced.

“Women should be safe running at any time of the day,” Gaviola said.

For women who prefer running at night, Gaviola provided some tips on how to avoid danger; these include running with a friend, changing your route often, paying attention to your surroundings, and telling anyone on social media that you are running a particular route for safety purposes.

She also gave some tips for young women who aspire to take up running. First, focus on progress, not perfection. Second, to not let societal expectations hold you back. Lastly, they should be proud of their strength and resilience.

These women in sports are living testaments that women are capable of breaking barriers, as they prove their resilience, strength, and determination.

Among others, these are the women who continue to reshape the perception of women in sports, proving that strength knows no gender and that women, too, can cross the finish line victorious.

