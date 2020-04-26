Karencitta’s #bambambamdancechallenge on TikTok

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana singer-songwriter, Karencitta, has joined the TikTok craze.

Last week, Karencitta invited everyone to join her #bambambamdancechallenge on TikTok.

The challenge is simple. Participants are asked to do their own version of Karencitta’s 2019 hit, “BamBamBam,” post the video on TikTok, and tag @viva_records.

Since then, Karencitta’s challenge video received 254,000 views with hundreds of entries sent by fans coming from around the country.

The challenge is Karencitta and Viva Records’ way of making sure that people remain active and that they pour out their creative juices even while under home quarantine.

Karencitta is no stranger when it comes to making it big on social media. Her smash hit “Cebuana” now has over 20 million views on YouTube while her music video of “BamBamBam” has nearly 6 million views.

In her BamBamBam video, Karencitta and her backup dancers performed along the route of the Sinulog 2019 grand parade in Cebu City.

So, what are you waiting for? Create your own video and do the #bambambamdancechallenge. /dcb