Pagasa: Brace for hotter days ahead

MANILA, Philippines — Air temperature reached 34.2ºC on Saturday afternoon, but the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said it was likely that temperatures would still climb higher during the dry season.

Saturday’s heat index was recorded at a feverish 37ºC at the Quezon City Science Garden, Pagasa weather forecaster Ana Clauren said.

While Saturday’s air temperature and heat index were slightly lower than Wednesday’s heat index, which soared to 42ºC, Clauren said temperatures could still go higher as the dry season progresses.

According to Pagasa, heat indexes of 41 to 54ºC are considered “dangerous” and could pose health risks such as heat cramps and heat exhaustion. Heatstroke is also probable with continued physical activity.

Pagasa defines heat index as the “human discomfort” index, more commonly known as “init factor.” It is arrived at when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature.

Full exposure to sunshine can increase the heat index by up to 8 degrees Celsius, the weather bureau said.

The weather bureau explained that the more moisture there is in the air, the slower sweat evaporates, which causes the human body to feel warmer.

—Patricia Denise M. Chiu