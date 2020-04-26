Medtechs needed in Cebu; P1K per day wage offered

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities are hiring at least 93 registered, medical technologists (Medtechs) in preparation for the massive and targeted coronavirus disease 2019 ( COVID-19) testing in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

The Philippine Association of Medical Technologists-Cebu Chapter (PAMET -Cebu), in a statement issued on April 26, said medical technologists would be needed to augment testing capacities from the three cities.

“PAMET is tapped by the Office of the Presidential Assistant for Visayas (OPAV), City of Cebu, City of Mandaue, City of Lapu-Lapu, and Department of Health in Central Visayas for a targeted and strategized testing for COVID-19,” the statement read.

PAMET-Cebu also said each qualified applicant is entitled to a wage of P1,000 per day as well as appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and other logistical needs.

Registered medical technologists will be joining the team for a period of 10 days, and will be deployed in the three cities of Metro Cebu.

Interested applicants can send the following details to [email protected]:

Name

Age

Contact Number

Address

Medical technologists are required to carry out COVID-19 tests which are conducted through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines used to examine samples from suspected patients.

The OPAV has earlier purchased a total of 40,000 test kits for Cebu. Meanwhile, Cebu City bought 20,000 COVID-19 swab test kits and donated 10,000 more to DOH – 7.

Experts have identified Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) as the subnational level laboratory qualified to do coronavirus tests. The hospital is equipped to do an estimated average of 240 tests per day.

As of April 24, VSMMC has run a total of 4,483 COVID-19 tests, majority of 4,209 of which are samples from Central Visayas./dbs