Radaza: Take courage from Victory in Mactan, win against COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While the 499th celebration for Kadaugan sa Mactan this Monday, April 27, 2020, is stripped of the usual pomp and glitz due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials of Lapu-Lapu City called upon their residents to take courage from the celebration in fighting a war not against armed invaders but against the unseen coronavirus.

In perpetuating the act of the country’s first hero, Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Paz Radaza said Oponganons should protect their communities by following protocols against the coronavirus disease.

“With the blessings of identity, courage, and freedom Lapulapu bequeathed us, we are always inspired and confident that we will win this battle. Like him, we do not have the reason to lose hope however steep the battle may be,”Radaza said in a statement.

Read: Chan leads Oponganons in commemorating 499th anniversary of Kadaugan sa Mactan

Radaza also said medical frontline workers should also be commended for their service amid the pandemic.

“Tungod ninyo, makasalig kita nga masinati nato puhon ang kadaugan,” Radza said.

(Because of the frontliners, we can trust that victory will be upon us soon.)

“In this war against Covid-19, each of us is the Lapulapu, fighting by helping and following protocols not just for our individual selves, but for the safety and protection of others and the whole community,” Radaza added.

Admiration of Lapulapu

Earlier this morning, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan lead the “simple” commemoration of the Battle of Mactan at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan, minus the festivities.

“The basket (of flowers) is a humble one, prepared by their families, as flower shops are all closed in this time of crisis,” the City’s Public Information Office (PIO) wrote on a Facebook post.

The city government earlier announced the cancellation of Kadaugan activities due to the threat of the pandemic and the subsequent enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

“Yes, Covid-19 may have crippled and stripped us off of the pomp and glitz. However, the same will never waver our tribute, gratitude, and admiration of Lapulapu, and our dear promise to perpetuate his heroism,” Radaza said. /bmjo