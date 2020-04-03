outbrain

IN PHOTOS: Visiting famous Moalboal spots amid coronavirus pandemic

By: Raul Constantine Tabanao - CDN Digital | April 27,2020 - 10:58 AM

Moalboal, Cebu — Since the announcement of the suspension of tourism activities in Moalboal last March 20, 2020, a supposed to be crowded tourist destination has turned into a ghost town due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The town, which is located around 90 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, is widely known for its white beaches, diving, and island-hopping activities for domestic and international tourists.

Here’s how the town looks so far while under enhanced community (ECQ) remains in effect:

A man passes by the entrance of the municipal fish market in Moalboal town, southwestern Cebu.

The local government unit of Moalboal put up checkpoints along the roads in each barangay for the covoravirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

A motorist is seen plying along the empty national highway in Moalboal town, Cebu.

Diving and other tourism activities in Moalboal town was suspended last March 20 due to the coronavirus threat.

Basdaku White Beach, one of the visited beaches in Moalboal, is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus threat.

These boys in Basdaku White Beach starts to demolish the illegal structures located along the beach’s coastline.

