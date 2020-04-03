IN PHOTOS: Visiting famous Moalboal spots amid coronavirus pandemic

Moalboal, Cebu — Since the announcement of the suspension of tourism activities in Moalboal last March 20, 2020, a supposed to be crowded tourist destination has turned into a ghost town due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The town, which is located around 90 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, is widely known for its white beaches, diving, and island-hopping activities for domestic and international tourists.

Here’s how the town looks so far while under enhanced community (ECQ) remains in effect: