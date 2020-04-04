Consolacion town uses AI to help public on COVID-19 related concerns

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Wanting to address as many concerns as possible, the Municipality of Consolacion in northern Cebu has developed a system wherein an automated chat assistant will respond especially to queries relating to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Called “Conan,” LGU Consolacion’s COVID19ai will provide updates on the town’s initiatives in its fight against the dreaded virus, said an advisory that was posted on its social media page.

“Kini ang atong automated chat assistant para masayon ug kuha ang mga impormasyon mahitungod sa mga kalihukan sa atong local nga goberno sa Consolacion,” the advisory said.

(This is the town’s automated chat assistant that will help you get the information that you need on what the local government of Consolacion is doing.)

Residents can also send their public service concerns and requests through Conan and the AI will be the one to forward these requests to concerned public service teams.

All that you have to do is send a message to m.me/LGUConsolacionCOVID19AI to get started. The system is available 24/7.

“Pero kung si Conan naay dili matubag, pwede pud ka maka pangutana pinaagi sa pagtawag sa atong mga staff sa opisina,” the advisory said.

(In the event that Conan will fail to address your concerns, you can still call personnel at the municipal hall for assistance.)

Photos below were grabbed from the LGU Consolacion COVID19ai Facebook page.