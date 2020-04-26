Labella orders probe on alleged discrimination against a female nurse

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government has promised to investigate the alleged discrimination that was experienced by a female nurse who was refused entry into her home in Sitio Callejon, Barangay Labangon on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said that he already directed the City Legal Office to look into the matter.

“We must support our frontliners. Thus, I have instructed the Cebu City Legal Office to immediately investigate this incident and file the appropriate charges against the person(s) who discriminated against our frontliner in the video,” Labella said in a Facebook post this morning, April 27, 2020.

In the video, volunteers guarding the main entrance to Sitio Callejon in Barangay Labangon that now has at least 22 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) refused entry to a female nurse who was trying to return to her rented place from work.

One resident could be heard telling the nurse to get a condominium unit or a house where she could stay so she will no longer have to enter their community.

Labangon Captain Vic Buendia said the incident resulted from miscommunication.

But Labella said that he will have the matter investigated. / dcb