Lapu police to apprehend those flying kites 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Kite flying in Lapu-Lapu City can get you in trouble.

This as police here announced they will be apprehending anybody flying a kite while the city is under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

According to Lapu-Lapu City Police Director Colonel Clarito Baja, they are implementing this as part of the safety measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Another reason for this is the appeal of the Mactan Electric Cooperative (MECO) to kite enthusiasts to avoid flying kites since the lines can get entangled with power lines and cause power outage.

“We are calling on those flying kites here in Lapu-Lapu City to stop as we really need to strictly observe the ECQ and in doing so, we can also help the power utility company provide no disruption of electricity supply,” said Baja

Baja explained that there is no ordinance or law that prohibits kite flying but since the city is under ECQ, kite enthusiasts may be apprehended for violating the 24-hour curfew.

He said, that violators of the curfew will be fined P1,000 for the first offense, P3,000 for the second offense, and P5,000 for the third offense and an imprisonment of not less than six months.

Baja has already told his station commanders to warn those flying kites to stop or they will be apprehended. /bmjo