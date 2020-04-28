Village youth group in Pinamungajan, Cebu launches unique online advocacy campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A youth group in a barangay in the town of Pinamungajan in southwestern Cebu has come up with a unique online advocacy campaign meant to keep the young ones in their village busy while at home and at the same time spread good vibes amid the coronavirus disease crisis.

The online advocacy campaign invites all the youth in barangay Mangoto to create a slogan relating to the COVID-19 situation that could hopefully send a positive message that can help the public cope with the crisis.

Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairperson of Pinamungajan, Charise Managaytay, told CDN Digital that they came up with the idea since they wanted to do something fun and meaningful in their village.

“We encourage the youth nga naay access to social media nga residents dri sa amoa to make their own campaign and maybe in the littlest chance, it may inspire or make others realize what should be done in these trying times,” said Managaytay.

(We encourage, especially the youth who have access to social media that are residents in our barangay to make their own campaign and maybe in the littlest chance, it may inspire or make others realize what should be done in these trying times.)

Managaytay, together with her SK council, wanted to not just create awareness for the youth, but also try and help them realize the gravity of the situation.

Entries were submitted to the Facebook page of Sangguniang Kabataan Mangoto.

The exciting part of this campaign is that the SK council will choose a winner among all the entries that will be submitted. The winner will be known on May 15.

“The prize money will be coming from the SK council’s personal pockets just to entice the people in making a move online while staying home,” she added.

Since they started the campaign last April 25, they have already received nearly 20 entries. They are waiting for more entries from the creative young ones from their village.

Here are some of the entries submitted so far:

