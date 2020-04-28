Phil. Navy reservists in Moalboal frontline shows ‘spirit of volunteerism’

MOALBOAL Cebu — Even if he was not a natural-born Cebuano, Petty Officer III Bhenser Amiruddin of 513rd Naval Squadron Reserve shows his kindness to the Moalboalanons as he volunteers as a frontliner to fight the coronavirus threat in the town.

The 24-year-old Bhenser, who was from Don Carlos, Bukidnon in Mindanao before moving in the town in 2017, told CDN Digital that he has been a proud frontliner for almost a month now.

He added that it doesn’t matter if he would not get anything from his volunteer work as long as he can help the people of Moalboal.

“Ang reservist, wa siya nagdahum or wa siya gi-expect nga bayad or gitawag nato nga sweldo kay kani isip pag-exercise sa atung patriotism and gi-excercise sad diha atung spirit of volunteerism,” he said.

(When you join as a reservist, you won’t expect any compensation from your volunteer work because what we do is an exercise of being a patriot and the spirit of volunteerism.)

“Wala gyud mi nag-apas nga magserbisyo mi karun kay mabayran mi. Wala. Tungod sa panawagan sa pagserbisyo gihatag namo ang full support, full service without compensation,” he added.

(We are not expecting any return from our service. This is a call of duty that’s why we give our full support and full service without compensation)

Bhenser, who works as a part-time instructor at Cebu Technological University-Moalboal Campus for almost 3 years, said he was inspired to become a reservist in the Philippine Navy by his co-teacher ENSIGN Reynoso Torcende, the acting commanding officer of the 513rd Naval Squadron Reserve.

“Actually, fan gyud ko sa mga military service, naa koy [co-teacher si ENS Reynoso Torcende] nakit-an nako sa iyang [Facebook] profile nga in line siya sa Philippine Navy, nakaingun ko nga pwedi diay ta makaserve bisag natrabaho ta pwedi ta maka serve as a military,” the P03 reservist said.

(Actually, I’m a fan of people who are in military service, I have a co-teacher, I saw his Facebook profile and I found out that he was a Philippine Navy reservist. After that, I realized that we can serve our country even we have our work, we can serve in the military)

Even if he was used to doing volunteer service, PO3 Bhenser admitted that being a person in the frontline was not an easy task especially with the threat coming from an invisible enemy.

“As a frontliner? Oo naa gyud [kahadlok]. Normal sa atoa ang kahadlok, but kung di pud nato i-fight atung kahadlok man gud. Sultian nato nga pasagdan nato na, di nalang ko mutabang sa ilaha, kinsa may mutabang?” he said.

(As a frontliner? Yes, fear is always there. It’s normal but if we will not try to overcome our fear, let’s say we just let it and forget to help the people, then who will help them?)

He even recalled his unforgettable encounter with a quarantine violator while he was one of the reservists manning a checkpoint in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said dealing with quarantine violators is one of the challenges he’d faced so far.

“Naa gyuy time nga makalalis tungod kay gusto musulod sa establishment unya taga laing town ang dala ra ky quarantine pass lang, walay mayor’s certification nga dala. Tungod kay mao na ang policy pud para macontrol ug mamonitor ang movement sa tawo sa lungsod. Mao wa namu gipasulod,” he said.

(There was a time that we had a quarrel against a quarantine violator who wants to enter an establishment and he was not from Moalboal. He just brought a quarantine pass with him and no mayor’s certification. Because it was the policy to control and monitor the movement of the people in the town, we didn’t let him in the establishment.)

“Muinsist gyud siya. Gayawyaw nga murag si kinsa daw mi. Tungod kay usa to sa trials sa amung pasensya mao amo ra gyud giluagan bahalag nakatandog na gyud sa amo garbo iyang giyawyaw,” he added.

(He insisted to enter and badmouthed us. It was one of our challenges because it tests our patience. Even if it is hurtful, we endure it.)

Aside from PO3 Bhenser, ENS Reynoso Torcendo, 513rd Naval Squadron Reserve acting commanding officer, also lends his hand together with the 180 active reservists to the Moalboalanons and volunteer to work with the town’s local government unit.

“Kay nakita namo nga need gyud ug manpower ang Moalboal. Nag duty day and night [reservists] sa nagkalain-laing stations like border to border checkpoints, malls, dry and wet market, barangay checkpoint then we conduct roving day and night sa lungsod ug sa mga barangays,” he said.

(Because we saw the lack of manpower in Moalboal. Our reservists have duties day and night. They will be placed in different stations like border to border checkpoints, malls, dry and wet market then barangay checkpoints. We also conduct day and night roving in the town as well as in the barangays.)d

ENS Reynoso, who was from Lâ Victoria, Trinidad, Bohol but later move in Moalboal, told CDN Digital that he reminded his fellow reservists before they started the volunteer service last March 18 that everything they do should be ‘plain act of volunteerism.’

With the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Cebu province, ENS Reynoso had one favor to ask everyone.

“Hangyo namo nga motuman unta sila sa unsay balaudnon nga gipagawas sa atong lungsod, dili mani para namo lng kundili para ni sa kinatibuk.an nga mga lumulopyo sa Moalboal ug sa ubang katawhan.. Respituhanay sa matag usa ug tagaan sa taas2x nga pagsabot sa tanang butang nga nasinati,” ENS Reynoso said.

(We plea to everyone to follow the rules in our town. This is not for us but we did this for the people of Moalboal and for everyone. Let’s respect each other and extend our patience amid the situation we are in right now) /rcg