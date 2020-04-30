Palace ‘respects’ Taiwan’s refusal to expel OFW

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang “respects Taiwan’s decision” not to deport a Filipino caregiver for criticizing the Duterte administration’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Deportation is really a decision to be made by Taiwan authorities … in the same way [that] we will enforce our law on all foreigners while they are under our jurisdiction,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Labor Attache Fidel Macauyag last week sought to expel Elanel Ordidor for her “nasty and malevolent” Facebook posts against President Rodrigo Duterte that, the labor official said, made her liable for cyberlibel.

But Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the move and described Taiwan as “a sovereign, independent country where foreign workers enjoy ‘citizen treatment,’ and their rights and interests protected by relevant laws and regulations, including freedom of speech, which should be respected by governments of all countries.”

In the Senate, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon urged the recall of Macauyag for being “unfit, incompetent and totally unqualified” for his post.”

—With a report from Marlon Ramos