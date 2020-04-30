Gov. Zubiri orders removal of Bukidnon checkpoints

CAGAYAN DE ORO – Gov. Jose Maria Zubiri ordered today, April 30, 2020, the removal of all quarantine checkpoints between the towns of Bukidnon to allow the unhampered movement of vehicles within the province.

Zubiri, in his order no. 509 series 2020, however, retained the checkpoints along the border of Bukidnon and the provinces of Misamis Oriental, North Cotabato, Lanao, and Davao provinces.

The order will be fully implemented on May 1.

Zubiri said his office has received ample complaints about the checkpoints between the municipalities, Malaybalay and Valencia cities.

“These quarantine control points are drawing criticism from the public as it hampers the daily movement of motorists and residents,” Zubiri said.

He said the decision came after he received a recommendation from the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force to lift the control points between the towns and the two cities of Bukidnon.

The control points that remain operational are those in Alae, Manolo Fortich; Barangay Gango, Libona; Nicdao, Baungon; Kalilangan town; Sta. Ines, Malitbog; San Fernando; Lorega, Kitaotao; and Damulog town.

Meanwhile, the familiar red buses of the Rural Transit Mindanao bus company have started to service the riding public starting within the province of Bukidnon tomorrow May 1.

In a statement, RTMI said their buses will service the towns of Bukidnon in a regular but limited capacity.

“As a precautionary measure to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and in the interest of public safety, we have installed foot baths in our buses and terminals while our line personnel including drivers and conductors will be provided with face shields and face masks,” the statement said.

The bus company said they would require passengers to wear face masks at all times while inside their buses and to observe social/physical distancing. /rcg