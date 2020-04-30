P476K shabu seized in NegOr drug operations

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental, Philippines — More than P476,000.00 worth of suspected shabu (crystal meth) was seized by operatives in two separate anti-drug operation this morning, Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Barangay Boloc-Boloc, Sibulan.

Raymon Recto, 34, whom police classified as a high value individual in their drug personality database, was arrested during a raid in his residence in Purok 6, Barangay Boloc-Boloc at 8:05 this morning.

The joint police operation led by Police Major Danilo Santillan of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) served a search warrant, which was issued by Executive Judge Gerardo Paguio Jr.of the Negros Oriental Regiona Trial Court, to Recto.

Recovered from the suspect’s residence were 10 sachets with more or less 45 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P306,000.00 and 2 digital weighing scale.

After one hour, another raid was conducted in the house of Johnlee Piñero also known as “Budok,” whom police also classified as being in their list of drug personalities as a high value individual, in the same barangay.

But according to a police report, Piñero eluded arrest.

Police, howeve, recovered eight sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 25 grams and which had a DDB calue of P170,000./dbs