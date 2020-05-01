Labor Day salute from Ayala Center Cebu

Ayala Center Cebu is celebrating Labor Day on May 1 with the Filipino workers, especially the many courageous frontliners and essential workers who continue to go to work every day, amid risks to their own safety.

With essential stores open at Ayala Center Cebu, our everyday heroes — from security, housekeeping, gardening and engineering teams who work hand in hand with other retail workers to assist the community with their grocery and other important needs, while maintaining a safe and clean environment for employees and shoppers.

This Labor Day, Ayala Center Cebu salutes all its employees #InACCtion who inspire and provide much needed support to the community during these trying times.

Metro Supermarket, Rustan’s Supermarket, Watson’s, Rose Pharmacy, Mercury Drug, BPI, Metro Hardware, Healthy Options, and Breadtalk continue to remain open with adjusted operating hours. In compliance with government-mandated policies, shoppers must wear a mask at all times and are required to present their Quarantine Pass before entering the premises.

