No more national games for rest of year

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has initiated several cutback measures to preserve government support for the national athletes and at the same time help the country in fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Chair William “Butch” Ramirez said they are calling off all PSC-funded sports activities for the rest of the year to redirect most of the agency’s resources for the health crisis.

He explained the PSC is complying with directives of the Department of Budget and Management on projects that should be discontinued as well as the prohibited activities identified by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases even beyond the enhanced community quarantine period.