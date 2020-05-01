CCPO confiscates loose firearms, equipment from illegal gun maker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several loose firearms as well as equipment used to manufacture them were confiscated from an illegal gun maker by the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) during their five-day anti-loose firearms operations that ended on May 1, 2020.

At least 24 loose firearms, one electrical metal grinder, two metal clamps, two electric press drills, and one mechanical press drill were among the items confiscated from a gunmaker in Danao City.

The operation covered the town of Compostela and Danao City in northern Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Juan Byron Leogo, of CPPO said that the operation was put into action to address the proliferation of criminal incidents involving unregistered firearms.

Leogo said that their goal was to track down the manufacturers of unregistered firearms to stop their trade and hopefully to lessen criminal incidents.

“Focused ito sa mga loose firearms and mga gamit nila para hindi na sila maka gawa ulit. Itong mga to sa bahay lang,” said Leogo.

(We were focused on the loose firearms and their tools so they [manufacturers] could no longer produce again. They were just manufacturing at home.)

According to Leogo, they did not arrest the person who owned the machine used for making firearms after the man agreed to voluntarily surrender the items and provide information about his clients.

Leogo said they believe that those who are buying unlicensed firearms are also likely involved in illegal activities such as the trade of illegal drugs.

As of this posting, Leogo said they are still gathering more tips and information from the community about the other manufacturers of illegal firearms in their area. /rcg