Ways to preserve your cosmetics 

As we are all adjusting to the new normal by staying indoors and being isolated from others, thinking about one’s appearance can feel trivial. Who cares about makeup at a time like this?

That’s why a lot of people are now skipping their daily makeup routines as they opt to hide their faces behind a face mask for protection from the virus.

While it’s good for your skin to have its needed break from all the cosmetics that you have been using, the problem is now redirected on your unused makeup.

People are now using it less frequently, and if not stored properly, some makeup products can go bad before its expiration date.

The good news is there are ways to make them last longer.

Use pump bottles

Food gets spoiled when exposed to air, the same goes for your beauty products.

When possible, purchase pump bottles or squeeze tubes instead of lids or tops that open up. Using a pump will keep the product airtight so it won’t be contaminated by any dirt or bacteria, and it will also prevent you from accidentally using too much.

Store it properly

Are you one of those people who store your makeup in the bathroom? Well, now you have to look for other places to store them as research found that the heat and humidity can make your beauty products go bad more quickly and can cause bacteria to develop in them. Instead, store everything in cabinets or drawers where they are in a controlled environment and not exposed to the sun. If ever that your room is too hot during the summer, try storing some of the products in the fridge to lengthen its shelf life.

Don’t neglect your brushes

Makeup brushes are expensive. So keeping them clean and cleaning them properly will help them stay perfect longer. There are sanitizing sprays and wipes that you can purchase to clean your brushes or you can simply gently wash the bristles in baby shampoo, reshape and lay flat on a clean towel to dry. Clean brushes can also help your makeup last longer as bacteria will not breed as quickly or as much on products that are touched with clean brushes and not fingers.

Keep the lids sealed tight

This is another tip that sounds obvious but is easy to miss. When you are in a rush, you will probably leave your makeup palettes on top of your vanity without closing them properly. Always make sure that the lids are properly closed. When exposed to air, makeup can dry out, get hard, melt, or just get messed up.

Soak mascara in hot water

If you feel like your mascara is drying up and running out, don’t throw it out yet because you can still make use of it. All you have to do is to secure the cap tightly, then let your mascara sit in a cup of hot water for two to three minutes. The hot water softens the dried mascara inside the bottle, making it almost good as new./dbs