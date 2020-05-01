Cebu City welcomes May with 30 new COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is now on its second month of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), and the number of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) continues to rise.

On May 1, 2020, Cebu City recorded 30 new cases from 12 barangays. Barangays Apas, Punta Princesa, and Bulacao Pardo recorded their first cases.

Barangay Apas recorded two cases in Sitio Baca and PC Hills, Punta Princesa recorded two as well in Tres de Abril, and Bulacao Pardo recorded one case.

Also as the city welcomed the month with 30 new cases, it also closed the month of April with the city’s highest single-day cases recorded of the virus infection with 176 cases for the day.

For the May 1 cases, aside from these newly infected barangays in Cebu City, Barangay Luz recorded seven new cases. Four of these were found in Sitio Sto. Niño and three in Sitio San Vicente, bringing the total cases of the barangay at 193 cases.

Barangay Inayawan recorded one case in Sitio Calumpang, bringing the total cases to five. All cases of Inayawan remains to be concentrated at Calumpang.

Barangay Lahug recorded three cases in Nivel Hills, Sitio Tanquili, and Sunset Drive, bringing the total cases of the barangay to five.

Barangay Mambaling records another four cases in Alaska, Sitio Tinabangay. The barangay now has a total of 35 cases

Barangay Guadalupe recorded four new cases in Sitio Cabaja, bringing the total to 11 cases.

Barangay Caputhaw recorded its second case in Juana Osmeña Street.

Barangay Carreta’s third case was recorded in Sitio Negative.

Barangay Suba recorded two new cases, bringing the total to 15.

Finally, the jail facilities in Barangay Kalunasan in Cebu City recorded one new case.

No new deaths were recorded on Friday, maintaining the mortality cases at seven.

Cebu City now has a total of 760 COVID-19 cases./dbs