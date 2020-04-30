With 176 new COVID-19 cases, Cebu City breaks own record of highest single-day total

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City once again broke its own highest single-day record of COVID-19 infections as it logged 176 new cases on the last day of April 2020.

On Wednesday evening, the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) released the new cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the city that has reached 176 in one day.

The bulk of the cases is from the jail facilities in Barangay Kalunasan with 125, although the CHD has not specified if this is only for the City Jail or for the entire jail facility compound.

Barangay Luz recorded 22 new cases from two new sitios. Sitio Sto. Niño recorded 12 cases while Sitio San Vicente recorded 10.

This means that Luz now has a total of four sitios heavily affected by the COVID-19. Sitio Zapatera and Sitio Cabantan already have previously logged cases.

Barangay Mambaling recorded 24 new cases in Sitio Tinabangay and one case in Sentro Mambaling, for a total of 25 new cases.

This brings the total number of cases in the barangay to 31.

Of these 31 cases, one patient died recently. This is the second death of the barangay and seventh in the entire city.

Barangay Labangon also has 3 new cases from along A. Lopez Street, Sitio Callejon, and Sitio Sambag.

Barangay Tejero recorded its first new case as well.

The total number of cases in Cebu City now stands at 730 with the most cases at the correctional facilities in Barangay Kalunasan totaling 332 cases.

The three most affected barangays in the city are Luz with 186 cases, Barangay Labangon with 125 cases, and Mambaling with 31 cases. /rcg