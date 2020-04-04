DOF extends deadline to pay local taxes, fees

All local government units (LGUs)—provinces, cities, municipalities, and barangays—have been ordered to extend until June 25 the payment deadlines of all taxes, fees, and charges that fell due during the COVID-19 lockdown.

This order was contained in the Department of Finance’s (DOF) Department Circular No. 2-2020 issued by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III on April 23.

Prior to this DOF circular, LGUs decided among themselves if they shall extend deadlines or not in consideration of the enhanced community quarantine imposed in Luzon and other parts of the country since mid-March. So far, 146 LGUs had extended deadlines to pay local taxes, fees and charges. —