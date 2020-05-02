Cortes issues EO to set protocols in detention and release of PDLs

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Concerned by the increasing number of virus-affected individuals at the Mandaue City Jail, Mayor Jonas Cortes issued an Executive Order on Friday, May 1, 2020, for the creation of protocols that will be observed prior to the detention and release of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

EO No. 73 will apply to PDLs now detained at the Mandaue City Jail and individuals who are brought to the detention facilities of the different police stations and those who are arrested for the violation of city ordinances.

A copy of the mayor’s EO was posted on the Mandaue City Public Information Office Facebook page Friday night.

“Expenses relative to the care of the PDL during the mandatory 14-day quarantine period in designated city quarantine facilities shall be shouldered by the City Government of Mandaue but shall be limited to subsistence and basic necessities,” said Cortes’ EO.

Read: Mandaue City Jail has 9 new COVID-19 infections

The city jail recorded its first COVID-19 case on April 24. Patient MC 11 is currently admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

“As of May 1, 2020 there is a steady increase in the number of reported cases in the Mandaue City Jail facility,” the mayor’s EO said.

“There is a need to set-up protocols to be followed by the Mandaue City Jail and the Philippine National Police – Mandaue City Police Office for the release of Persons Deprived of Liberty in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” it added.

It says that “Section 455 of the Local Government Code of 1991 provides that the City Mayor, as the chief executive, shall determine the guidelines of city policies in the exercise of general supervision and control over all services and activities of the city government.”

Mandatory Quarantine

Section 1 of Cortes EO says that upon receipt of the release order from the court, the jail warden will have to order the immediate transfer of the PDL to the city’s quarantine facility to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The warden will inform the Mandaue City Emergency Operations Center that will also relay the information to the City Health Office that will conduct swab testing on the PDL. Swab testing will be done on day 1 and day 9 of the quarantine if the first test result will yield negative of the infection.

The specimen will be forwarded to the VSMMC Sub-National Laboratory for analysis.

However, if the first swab test will show signs of COVID-19 infection and if the PDL is asymptomatic, he/she will immediately be transferred to the city’s designated quarantine facility for asymptomatic patients.

If the person shows mild to moderate symptoms, he/she will be transferred to the quarantine facility for others like him/her.

“Decontamination, containment, and contact tracing protocols will then be followed.”

PDLS who display Severe Acute Respiratory Symptoms while on quarantine will immediately be transferred to VSMMC for medical attention.

“The patient shall only be released upon advise of the attending physician and upon issuance of a certificate of clearance by the CHO of Mandaue City.”

Should their first swab test turn out negative of the virus, PDLs will still be asked to stay at the quarantine facility to undergo a second swab test on day 9 of their stay in the facility.

If the second swab test will still yield the same result, the CHO will issue a certificate of clearance that will be forwarded to the court that issued the PDL’s release order.

The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) is tasked to provide a service vehicle that will send PDLs, who are city residents, back home to their respective families. For those coming from other LGUs, they will be sent home using their concerned LGU service vehicle.

“Upon arrival in the LGU of residence, the PDL may be subjected to the protocols prescribed by the LGU concerned, which may include, but not limited, to another 14-day mandatory quarantine period.”

Swab Test

Section 2 of the EO says that individuals who are brought to police detention facilities will be required to undergo swab testing immediately after their arrest and prior to their detention.

If the test yields a positive result and after a commitment order is issued by the court, the individuals will then be transferred to a quarantine facility. But if the test result is negative, the person will immediately be turned over to the BJMP.

City residents who will test positive for COVID-19 and were issued with release order after paying the required bail will be transferred to the city’s quarantine facility. Non-residents will be turned over to the quarantine facility operated by their respective LGUs.

But if the swab test turns out to be negative, the individual who is out on bail will be asked to undergo the 14-days mandatory quarantine at home and will be considered a person under monitoring. Non-city residents with the same circumstance will be turned over to their respective LGUs.

Section 3 of the EO says that individuals arrested for the violation of city ordinance shall no longer be detained at the detention facility of the respective city police stations. Instead, they will be placed at the Department of Government Services (DGS) building in Barangay Labangon.

MCPO is tasked to provide warm bodies to serve as desk officer and to secure the facility while personnel from Mandaue City’s Janitorial and Security Services Unit (JASSU) will augment police security.