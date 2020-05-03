48 close contacts of Talisay’s 2nd COVID patient tested, isolated

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Talisay City government has already identified 48 individuals who were the recent close contact of their second coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patient.

All of the 48 individuals were already made to undergo swab testing to determine if they too were infected with the deadly virus.

“We will wait for the test results of these 48 swab tests. Hopefully in 3 days mahibaw nata (we will already know the test results). Please pray,” Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said in a recent Facebook post.

Gullas also said that disinfection and decontamination measures have been completed in the vicinity of the apartment in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City where the patient and her family reside.

While waiting for their test results to return, Gullas said the close contacts were placed under isolation.

Gullas earlier announced that the city will be filing charges against the city’s second COVID-19 patient for failure to report her contact with the COVID-19 patient in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

“Patient 2 went to Brgy. Inayawan last April 18 where she visited individuals of the positive case (there). It was announced on April 21 and 22 that these individuals were positive of the coronavirus,” Gullas said.

Although the persons that the second Talisay City patient came in contact with were found positive of the virus on April 22, the former allegedly reported her recent contact with those individuals only on April 28.

Between the time, the Talisay City patient allegedly went to several places in the city, including the San Roque Barangay Hall.

Meanwhile, the mayor also appealed to the public to respect the frontliners who continue to conduct contact tracing and swab testing.

“Don’t worry, our frontliners change their gloves…Please don’t discriminate them. They deserve all our praise and love. Think of it, Kung Kita maigo simbako, Kinsa man mutabang nato (if we also get infected, who will help us)? [Sila] ra [gihapon] (They will). Respect begets respect. Saludo ko ninyo,” Gullas added. / dcb