5 men behind April 28 ambush of cops in Toledo City nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen from the second Provincial Mobile Force Company (2ndPMFC) of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) arrested five men who were behind the April 28 ambush of three policemen who were doing surveillance operation on a marijuana plantation in Toledo City.

The arrested individuals were identified as Anecito Ordisa Alisoso, 45; Eduardo Alisoso Cabiles, 48; Regio Bitor Cabiles, 26; Ian Alisoso Cabiles, 27; and Diovek Alisoso Abules, 34.

Police Major Dave Mahilum, 2ndPMFC head, told CDN Digital that the suspects were known marijuana cultivators in Sitio Kaloktogan in Barangay Pangamihan, where they live.

Mahilum said they also recovered several loose firearms and dried marijuana leaves from the suspects’ homes that are located about a kilometer away from where they allegedly ambushed three policemen who were doing surveillance operations.

Police Master Sergeant Douglas Maravillas was treated for a bullet wound on his chest after the ambush.

Complaints for the violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition will soon be filed against the suspects who are now detained at the Toledo City Police Station detention cell.

The cultivators’ arrest at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, happened three days after police also arrested a cultivator and uprooted P8 million worth of fully grown marijuana plants in the area.

Mahilum said they received information on the suspects’ whereabouts from residents in the area who also acted as their guide during their Saturday morning operation.

During their investigation, Mahilum said they found out that the suspects, who are blood-related, are notorious marijuana cultivators in Sitio Kaloktogan. They are also known for threatening neighbors to discourage them from reporting their illegal activities to the police.

“They may also be responsible for planting marijuana in other areas in the city which we were able to discover earlier and burn,” said Mahilum. / dcb