Talisay limits market days to residents of 7 brgys a day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Only seven barangays will be allowed to go visit and shop at the Talisay City Pubic Market in Barangay Tabunok each day starting Monday, May 4, 2020.

This developed after Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas issued Executive Order No. 21, which would provide a new schedule for market operations and would further limit the movements of persons amid the ongoing enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and the confirmation of the second COVID-19 case in his city.

Under the EO, residents may only visit the Tabunok Public Market on their scheduled market days, as follows:

Mondays and Thursdays — Cansojong, Poblacion, Lagtang, San Isidro, Mohon, Lawaan 2, and Tabunok;

Tuesdays and Fridays —Jaclupan, Manipis, Camp 4, Tangke, Dumlog, Maghaway, and Tapul;

Wednesdays and Saturdays — Pooc, Biasong, Lawaan 3, Lawaan 1, Bulacao, Candulawan, and Linao.

Only residents of Barangay San Roque will also be allowed to purchase goods in the public market in their barangay.

“I know this will be difficult especially for people living in Kimba and Dawis, San Roque. Actually layo [kaayo mo] sa Laray and pabor [kaayo] mo sa Tabunok. But the difficulty now is, in your QP, wala man [gud] nakasuwat asa mo dapit, just San Roque,” Gullas said.

Gullas said the move is in response to the confirmation of the second case of coronavirus infection in the city.

The mayor earlier lamented that the second patient allegedly failed to promptly report her recent contact with a confirmed case in Cebu City and even visited several areas in the city before submitting herself to be tested. The patient is from San Roque.

All establishments in the city including the public markets, except those rendering essential services such as bakeries, pharmacies, water refilling station, manufacturing establishments, and petroleum stations, shall also be closed on Sundays.

Prior to the new EO, the city government has already imposed a market schedule for its constituents. The old market schedule allowed 11 barangays to visit the market per day.

With the new market schedule, Gullas said the free transportation that the city would provide would be concentrated in the barangays that would be on schedule for market days./dbs