Hospital wedding: Pals grant wish of sick friend to marry his partner

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A group of friends here in Cebu, who all works in the wedding industry, came together to grant their sick friend’s wish of getting married.

James Zapanta and Evelyn Trangia from Yati, Liloan, Cebu were able to tie the knot today, May 3, 2020, in a private hospital in Cebu City.

Ariel Aying Sapulan, who was one of the closest friends of Zapanta and who has been working with him as a wedding photographer in Cebu for years, told CDN Digital that it was such an emotional day for them and for their friend Zapanta.

“Emotional ug di jud mi ka ako ug shoot sakitan mi mag tan-aw nga in pain amo kumpare and amigo,” he said.

(We were emotional and it was difficult to shoot because it was so painful to see our friend and kumpare in pain.)

Zapanta was admitted to the hospital last April 27, 2020, for liver cirrhosis.

Sapulan and their other friends were tapped by Zapanta’s sister to help her grant the request of his brother, and so Sapulan and their friends in the wedding industry did not disappoint Zapanta.

Everything was donated, from the cake, flowers, gown and other needed things for the wedding.

“Ganahan lang siya nga ma legal iyang mga anak mao nang ganahan siya magpakasal mintras kaya pa,” said Sapulan.

(He wanted to make her children legitimate so he wanted to marry his partner while he still can.)

Zapanta and her then common-law wife Trangia have three children together.

Sapulan told CDN Digital that with the many hands-on-deck they were able to pull off the wedding with just one day of preparation.

Zapanta was able to work as the assistant wedding photographer of Mikhail Arrogante for some time where he was able to enhance his skill as a wedding photographer.

Zapanta was still able to flex a few muscles to smile for the camera to take photos for them to remember forever. /dbs