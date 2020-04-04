Mandaue City Jail logs 60 new COVID-19 cases

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City recorded 60 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) today, May 3, 2020, the highest recorded number of infections in the city in one day.

All of the cases come from the Mandaue City Jail that is located in Barangay Looc.

This now brings to a total of 89 the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city, with two recoveries and two deaths.

“Massive testing in the Mandaue City Jail Facility revealed the increasing number of inmates who have contracted COVID-19,” said an advisory that was posted on the Facebook page of the Mandaue City Public Information Office at 6 p.m. today.

“The City Government is working double-time to complete the preparation of the BJMP facility which will serve as the quarantine facility for BJMP inmates and personnel who will test positive for COVID-19,” it added.

Mayor Jonas Cortes earlier visited the new jail facility in Sitio Dungg-an in Barangay Basak to determine its viability for use as a quarantine area for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) who will test positive for the infection.