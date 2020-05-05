CHED: Only 20% of SUCs equipped to facilitate online classes

MANILA, Philippines — Only 20 percent of state universities and colleges (SUCs) nationwide are equipped to facilitate online classes amid the coronavirus crisis, according to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on Monday.

CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera III said the commission will help SUCs to set up its learning management system in the next three months so they can also be equipped to facilitate online schooling.

“Hindi pa handa ang ating mga pamantasan. Sa mga SUCs, mga 20 percent lang ang merong nakaset-up na learning management system para mag shift sa flexible learning kasama na ang online [classes],” he said in an interview with dzMM.

(Our universities are not yet ready. Among SUCs, only 20 percent have set up a learning management system to shift to flexible learning, including online classes.)

De Vera said holding actual classes in universities and colleges could still be possible but only on a limited basis, since a flexible learning system will allow students to not be required to go to schools regularly.

“Maaaring by consultation, maaaring once a week na lang, or every other week papasok. Mas magiging konti ‘yung papasok so pwede mo na sila i-social distancing sa loob ng classroom. ‘Yung mga estudyante naman na kaya magfull online, siguro hindi na papasok regularly,” he added.

(It could be done through consultations. Students may be required to go to school maybe only once a week or every other week. There will be a few students in the classroom so they can observe social distancing. Students who can go completely online may not be required to go to school regularly.)

De Vera said the setup for classes in SUCs during the pandemic may be further adjusted once the vaccine for COVID-19 is rolled out.