PADS launches Filipino Sign Language online class

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The internet is such a fun place to learn new information and share your creativity and even your knowledge with some things.

It has been the source for some aspiring chefs to learn a dish or two or even to those fit enthusiast to join some online classes in the comforts of their homes.

The Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) is also joining the fray as it offers a Filipino sign language class online to help some of their hearing impaired members earn while under quarantine.

JP Maunes, team manager of the PADS Dragonboat Racing Team, tells CDN Digital that this is just their community’s small way of lending a hand to some of their members.

“Pag first amoa ni gioffer sa amoa mga volunteers and hearing athletes para naay makastorya ang mga deaf members namo online. Karon we found out na effective man diay xa with the current online video calling platforms. We are offering it for a minimal fee para ang mga deaf athletes maka income sila this lockdown at the same time makaspread pa sila sa advocacy,” said Maunes.

(At first, we offered classes to our volunteers to communicate with our deaf members. We found it was effective and can be done in various online video calling platforms. We are offering it for a minimal fee for our deaf athletes to earn a little during this lockdown and to help spread our advocacy.)

The sign language classes started last March with the help of their hearing impaired members.

The students will be enrolled in a class with 12 sessions.

“On of sign language here in Cebu. We wanted to help parents, relatives of deaf children, and adults to break the language barrier at home. To also develop a pool fo signers and interpreters for deaf people so that basic services will be accessible for them in the future,” he added.

PADS has three deaf teachers who will take turns in teaching the online classes.

“I’m inviting everyone who is interested to learn FSL online, discover this beautiful new language while on ECQ at home. You are also helping at the same time. and together we share the vision of a disability-inclusive society,” said Maunes. /bmjo